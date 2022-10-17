Delhi Excise Policy Case Updates: Will Sisodia be Arrested? Deputy CM to Appear Before CBI Today

Delhi Excise Policy Case Updates: Delhi Deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in New Delhi for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The scheme came under the scanner after LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The CBI had earlier Sisodia’s residence in connection with its case.

Soon after the fresh CBI summon, AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on Sunday and claimed Manish Sisodia “will be arrested” in the view of upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections where the Deputy CM will campaign for the AAP.

“We understand the fact that Manish Sisodia is being arrested on Monday not because of liquor scam but because of the upcoming Gujarat elections. BJP is scared about the programs Manish Sisodia has over the next one month and hence is arresting him,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Here are the latest updates in the case so far:

Security personnel have been deployed outside Sisodia’s residence as his supporters and AAP leaders are reaching there.

Sisodia said he will appear before the CBI and cooperate with the agency in the probe.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also responded to the CBI summon and said, “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendar are today’s Bhagat Singh”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 14 raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, businessman Abhishek Boinpally and liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru were arrested in the case so far.

The ED has also filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said. The agency registered a case in August.

Notably, Sisodia, who holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, including excise and education, had earlier demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The excise policy, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, was implemented on November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

The AAP government’s Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which offered big discounts for consumers was scrapped on July 31. The policy was under radar after allegations of corruption and irregularities in the drafting and implementation of the policy surfaced.

