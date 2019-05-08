English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Delhi Girl Openly Challenging You': Priyanka Dares Modi to Contest Polls on Issues of Note Ban, GST
The verbal sparring between Modi and Priyanka started when the former had said that Rajiv Gandhi's life had ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1'.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party's South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh waves at supporters during an election campaign roadshow in New Delhi (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Delhi challenged PM Modi to contest elections on real issues.
"A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi (demonetisation), GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said.
Priyanka was responding to PM Modi's challenge to contest the final rounds of the national election on Rajiv Gandhi's image.
The verbal sparring between Modi and Priyanka started when the former had said that Rajiv Gandhi's life had ended as "Bhrashtachari No. 1".
Priyanka Gandhi's fiery speech also tackled criticism on great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru by top BJP leaders including Modi.
"Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When the teacher asks them they say, 'Kya karoon, Nehru ji ne mera parcha le Liya, chhupa diya (what can I do, Nehru took my work and hid it. What can I do, Indira (Gandhi) made paper planes out of my homework," she said.
The Congress general secretary has held roadshows to campaign for two candidates including Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi, and boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress candidate from south Delhi.
"A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi (demonetisation), GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said.
Priyanka was responding to PM Modi's challenge to contest the final rounds of the national election on Rajiv Gandhi's image.
The verbal sparring between Modi and Priyanka started when the former had said that Rajiv Gandhi's life had ended as "Bhrashtachari No. 1".
Priyanka Gandhi's fiery speech also tackled criticism on great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru by top BJP leaders including Modi.
"Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When the teacher asks them they say, 'Kya karoon, Nehru ji ne mera parcha le Liya, chhupa diya (what can I do, Nehru took my work and hid it. What can I do, Indira (Gandhi) made paper planes out of my homework," she said.
The Congress general secretary has held roadshows to campaign for two candidates including Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi, and boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress candidate from south Delhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results