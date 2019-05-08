'Delhi Girl Openly Challenging You': Priyanka Dares Modi to Contest Polls on Issues of Note Ban, GST

: Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Delhi challenged PM Modi to contest elections on real issues."A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi (demonetisation), GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said.Priyanka was responding to PM Modi's challenge to contest the final rounds of the national election on Rajiv Gandhi's image.The verbal sparring between Modi and Priyanka started when the former had said that Rajiv Gandhi's life had ended as "Bhrashtachari No. 1".Priyanka Gandhi's fiery speech also tackled criticism on great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru by top BJP leaders including Modi."Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When the teacher asks them they say, 'Kya karoon, Nehru ji ne mera parcha le Liya, chhupa diya (what can I do, Nehru took my work and hid it. What can I do, Indira (Gandhi) made paper planes out of my homework," she said.The Congress general secretary has held roadshows to campaign for two candidates including Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi, and boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress candidate from south Delhi.