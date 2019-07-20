Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt Declares Two-day Mourning over Sheila Dikshit's Demise

Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

PTI

July 20, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.

"Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. She will be accorded a state funeral," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

In view of Dikshit's demise, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and his deputy cancelled their scheduled trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"The news of the demise of former chief minister of Delhi, Mrs Sheila Dikshit, is very sad. May God give peace to her soul, and give the family the strength to bear this loss," Sisodia said on Twitter.

