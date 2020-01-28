Delhi Govt Has Spent Rs 500 Crore on Publicity, Kejriwal Running PR Exercise: Himachal CM
The women of Delhi will uproot Kejriwal in the polls, Jai Ram Thakur said, adding that they will support the several initiatives and works done by the Modi government for their empowerment.
File photo of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leader as part of his "public relation exercise" has spent "Rs 500 crore" on advertisements and publicity.
"In Himachal Pradesh, our annual budget for publicity is 10 crore," Thakur said while addressing a gathering of BJP members, including 60 to 70 women members, at Trinagar here.
The BJP leader's attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener comes ahead of the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.
The women of Delhi will uproot Kejriwal in the polls, Thakur said, adding that they will support the several initiatives and works done by the Modi government for their empowerment.
Alleging that the Kejriwal government had done nothing to improve the city's condition, Thakur said people in Delhi are waiting for the BJP to form government so that they can experience development.
"When I walked in the lanes of Delhi, I only saw dirt, broken roads, clogged potholes. These are not shown in advertisements," the Himachal Pradesh chief minister said.
The Delhi chief minister is running a "PR (public relation) exercise", Thakur said, alleging that "Kejriwal has spent Rs 500 crore only for publicity and advertisements of his government that did nothing to improve the national capital's condition".
Referring to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh here, he said there will be no roll back of the law.
"Let them say or do anything till anytime, CAA won't be withdrawn. When we are not against any particular group or community, why should the citizenship law be rejected?" Thakur said.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was present at the gathering, said he did not want to evaluate Kejriwal's work."His fake promises and advertising speaks for itself, he said
He said,"Kejriwal had called terrorist Afzal Guru a martyr". "He supported the 'tukde tukade gang' of Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khaleed," Vardhan said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Christian Eriksen Seals Transfer to Inter Milan as Tottenham Hotspur Sign Giovani Lo Celso on Permanent Deal
- Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms
- Nick Jonas Fans Can't Stop Stanning Over Food Stuck in His Teeth During Grammy Gig
- Shaheer Sheikh Throws Fun Gala for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery