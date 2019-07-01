Delhi Govt Likely to Name a Road after Ankit Saxena, Who Was Killed Last Year in West Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to name a road or a square after Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area last year, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said that the procedure to name a road or square after Ankit will be taken up immediately.

Sisodia's remarks come after AAP's Madipur MLA Girish Soni met the Deputy Chief Minister and submitted a representation regarding the matter on behalf of Ankit's father Yash Pal.

In February last year, Saxena was killed allegedly by family members of a woman with whom he was in relationship.

Last week, the AAP government appointed advocates Rebecca Mammen John and Vishal Gosain as special public prosecutors for the trial in the murder case.

In a statement, the Delhi government said that the representation reiterates Yash Pal's request to name a road or street after Ankit.

"I have assured Yash Pal ji that the government will support the family in every way possible. They had expressed a desire that the road or square where Ankit lost his life be named after him.

"I will initiate the procedure for the name change immediately and call a meeting of the committee to fulfil Yash Pal ji's wishes," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

Last month, the deputy chief minister had handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh to families of Saxena and Dhruv Tyagi, who was killed in Moti Nagar last month while defending his daughter from attempted harassment.

Both the killings had led to communal tensions in their respective areas. ​