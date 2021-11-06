Delhi Govt Orders Probe into Collapse of Portion of Multilevel Car Park

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of a multilevel car park in Green Park here and directed that a report be submitted in 15 days. Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that corruption in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which runs the parking facility, had led to the incident.

“I have ordered the director of local bodies in the Delhi government to get the parking collapse incident investigated by the PWD (Public Works Department) engineer-in-chief and submit a report in 15 days," Sisodia said.

He said that appropriate action will be taken depending on the findings of the probe. “Kejriwal government will take strict action against the culprits and not tolerate wastage of taxpayers’ money," Sisodia said.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP-led civic bodies were “immersed in corruption". All three municipal corporations of Delhi — SDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation — are governed by the BJP.

The multilevel parking which was inaugurated in November 2020 collapsed in just one year, the deputy chief minister said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Later in the day, the Delhi government released a statement and alleged that during the construction of the parking lot, huge money was collected from nearby shopkeepers in the name of parking conversion charge by the BJP-ruled civic body.

“Shops of traders were sealed and the parking space was constructed. The result is before us. This parking lot has started falling apart due to corruption and scam. Green Park multilevel parking is a result of corruption and rigging of BJP-ruled MCD, Sisodia alleged in the statement. He also alleged that before operationalising this parking space, its safety audit was not conducted.

“Electric floor plates have started to fall apart inside the parking lot, which has damaged many cars and many people have suffered heavy losses. Fortunately no harm was caused to any person’s life, Sisodia said in the statement. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Sisodia, are constantly running a vicious campaign against the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

“South DMC Mayor has already clarified three days ago that there was just minor mechanical malfunctioning at Green Park car parking which was set right in a few hours but AAP leaders have been constantly trying to portray as if the car parking has collapsed.

“There has been no corruption in Green Park parking construction and it is functional and inquiry is just a waste of administrative resources by government, Kapoor said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.