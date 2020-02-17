Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Govt to Present Its Budget After Holi, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

In a meeting with the finance department, Manish Sisodia discussed issues pertaining to poll promises made by the AAP in the run up to recently-concluded assembly elections and asked officials to make those provisions in the budget.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Govt to Present Its Budget After Holi, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia oath as the a Cabinet Minister in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The AAP government will present Delhi's 2020-21 budget after Holi, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday as he kicked off the budgetary exercise by holding several meetings, a day after it took oath.

This year, the Holi is on March 10.

In a meeting with the finance department, Sisodia, who took the charge of his office on Monday, discussed issues pertaining to poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party in the run up to recently-concluded assembly elections and asked officials to make those provisions in the budget.

Holding another meeting with officials of the trade and taxes department, the deputy chief minister directed it to take steps to prevent tax evasion.

"Earlier, the budgetary exercise used to start from December, but as there was Delhi Assembly election, we could not do so. In the next 20-25 days, we will work hard to prepare the budget and present it after Holi," he told reporters.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in the newly-elected AAP government, held a meeting with the department officials and asked them to prepare a blueprint of a proposal which will ensure admission of those students, getting 60 per cent marks in class 12th, into college.

Apart from finance and education, he also heads the departments of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Languages, Vigilance and Services.

Monday was the first working day of the new AAP government which was formed following the oath-taking ceremony of cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday.

Last year, the AAP-led Delhi government had presented a budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.

The previous AAP government had allocated over Rs 15,000 crore to education sector in the last budget.

Allocation for entrepreneurship plans, introduction of family business curriculum, setting up of a teachers training university and an applied science university were among the various initiatives announced in the 2019-2020 budget.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram