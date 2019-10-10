Delhi Govt's Free-electricity Scheme an Example of Smart Governance, Says Kejriwal
In August, the Aam Aadmi Party government had announced free-electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the national capital.
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi government's free-electricity scheme will be an example of "smart governance" as it is encouraging Delhiites to reduce their power consumption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
In August, the Aam Aadmi Party government had announced free-electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the national capital.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said residents of the city were trying to consume less than 200 units of electricity to avail the benefit.
He further claimed that 14 lakh consumers in the city who consumed less than 200 units of electricity received zero bill.
"The free-electricity scheme of Delhi is going to be an example of smart governance. Every family is now trying to consume less than 200 units after 14 lakh families received zero amount bills. People are also getting benefits of free electricity and they will now start saving electricity," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
There are around 48 lakh domestic consumers in the national capital.
Under the scheme, people consuming electricity between 201 units and 400 units are eligible to avail 50 per cent subsidy from the government on their bills.
Last month, Kejriwal had announced 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna' under which tenants can also avail the free-electricity scheme.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus