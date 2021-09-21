Delhi HC Declines To Provide Relief To Abhishek Banerjee In Coal Scam Case

The Delhi High Court did not provide any interim relief in the Enforcement Directorate case against Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC leader approached the Delhi High Court challenging the ED notice in the coal scam case. The case was heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday and directed both the parties to file affidavits within the next three days.

Abhishek and his wife Rujira Bandopadhyay filed a petition seeking cancellation of the ED’s summons.

The next hearing of the case will be held next Monday.

Abhishek’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the court that his client was cooperating in the ED’s investigation.

Abhishek is a resident of Kolkata. The ED should call them for interrogation there. He told the court that Abhishek had undergone the questioning in Delhi on September 8 after receiving a summons from the ED. He was interrogated for 10-11 hours.

The summons was then sent again to appear at the ED office.

Sibal told the court that he should be called to the Kolkata office for questioning.

Although Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED told the court, “Our information says that Abhishek’s wife had written to the ED to avoid ED’s interrogation. In fact, she was in Delhi at the time. Abhishek himself said he has a house on South Avenue. His wife is also a resident of Delhi.”

Although Abhishek appeared at the ED office in Delhi on September 6, Rujira wrote a letter to the ED saying that it was not possible for her to go to Delhi without children in Kolkata. If necessary, investigators can come to her Kolkata home and interrogate her, Rujira said.

She also wanted to know why he was repeatedly summoned to Delhi to investigate the Kolkata case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here