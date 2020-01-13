Delhi HC Declines to Stay AAP Govt's Notification to Hike Minimum Wages of Workers
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for the Delhi government to presume any stay against the notification of October 22, 2019, merely because notice was issued in the petition and applications challenging it.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declined to stay the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision taken in October last year to enhance the minimum wages to be paid to workers in the city.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for the Delhi government to presume any stay against the notification of October 22, 2019, merely because notice was issued in the petition and applications challenging it.
"It cannot be said that till the notice is made returnable, the respondent-government shall deem as if stay is granted by this court. In other words, there is no need for the respondents to presume any stay against the impugned notification," the bench said while dismissing an application of the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry of NCT Delhi.
The organisation had filed the application seeking a stay on the notification in its main petition, seeking to set aside the Delhi government's decision to enhance the minimum wages for unskilled workers to Rs 14,842 per month, Rs 16,341 per month for semi-skilled workers and Rs 17,991 per month for skilled workers.
The court further said when notice was already issued in the main petition and an earlier application for stay, and when stay was not granted, another plea for the same relief was not maintainable.
The bench also said, "It ought to be kept in mind that when this court had already issued notice in the earlier stay application and not granted any stay, the petitioner has no option but to follow the impugned notification and cannot avoid doing so by filing repeated stay applications."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- K-pop Group EXO's Member Chen Announces Marriage, Reveals He's Expecting a Baby
- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure