Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Protects BJP Leader Mukul Roy From Coercive Action for 10 Days in Cash Recovery Case

While granting the relief to Mukul Roy, Justice AK Chawla asked Roy to join the investigation in the case and to be available for questioning on Friday.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Protects BJP Leader Mukul Roy From Coercive Action for 10 Days in Cash Recovery Case
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted BJP leader Mukul Roy protection from coercive action for 10 days to enable him to move a trial court in Kolkata for an anticipatory bail in connection with a cash recovery case there.

While granting the relief to him, Justice AK Chawla asked Roy to join the investigation in the case and to be available for questioning on Friday.

With the direction, the court disposed of the BJP leader's plea challenging the notices issued to him by Kolkata police, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, to appear before it for questioning in the case.

Roy, represented by senior advocate Arvind Nigam and advocate Sameer Kumar, had claimed that the notices were issued to him on a West Bengal address when he was actually residing in Delhi. The claim was opposed by the Kolkata Police.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area of Kolkata on July 31, 2018, leading to his arrest along with a few others. Roy's phone number allegedly featured in one of the arrested persons' call list.

On July 29, a Kolkata city court issued an arrest warrant against Roy in connection with the case after the Burrabazar police station moved a plea alleging he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram