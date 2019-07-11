Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Seeks Response of BJP's Hans Raj Hans on Plea Challenging His Election to LS

The plea was filed by Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested the elections from North West Delhi parliamentary constituency against Hans.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Seeks Response of BJP's Hans Raj Hans on Plea Challenging His Election to LS
File photo of Hans Raj Hans
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on a plea challenging his election to the Lok Sabha. Justice Jayant Nath also asked the Election Commission to preserve the documents filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at the time of nomination.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 18.

The plea was filed by Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested the elections from North West Delhi parliamentary constituency against Hans.

The petition, filed through advocates Vikram Dua and Sunil Kumar, claimed that Hans had filed affidavit with false information with his nomination for the 2019 elections. It alleged that the singer-turned-politician had made false declarations with regard to income of his wife, having liability of Rs 2.5 crore and about his education.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram