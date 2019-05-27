Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi HC Seeks Robert Vadra's Response on ED Plea to Cancel Anticipatory Bail in Money Laundering Case

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Delhi HC Seeks Robert Vadra's Response on ED Plea to Cancel Anticipatory Bail in Money Laundering Case
File photo of Robert Vadra
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on and Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail.

The court also sought response of Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said they required his custody as Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
