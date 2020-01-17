Delhi HC Sets Aside Jitender Singh Tomar's Election in 2015 Polls for False Declaration

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.

The court passed the order on a plea by a BJP leader seeking to set aside Tomar's election.

"The petition is allowed," Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw said.

It is pertinent to mention that Tomar is also contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and is likely to file his nomination from Tri Nagar constituency on Saturday.

