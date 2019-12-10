Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi HC Stays Proceedings Against Kejriwal for Re-tweeting 'Defamatory' Video

Kejriwal had approached the high court seeking quashing of summons issued to him as an accused in the case and challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi HC Stays Proceedings Against Kejriwal for Re-tweeting 'Defamatory' Video
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the state and the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan.

Kejriwal had approached the high court seeking quashing of summons issued to him as an accused in the case and challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

A magistrate court summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7, after a criminal complaint by the founder of social media page, 'I Support Narendra Modi', alleged the AAP leader had re-tweeted the defamatory video.

The chief minister challenged the magistrate's order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea. He then challenged the sessions court order in the high court, saying the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm the complainant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram