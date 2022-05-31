Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection to the case. The AAP leader’s arrested drew sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which called it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

He was taken into custody on Monday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning and was produced before a designated court on Tuesday.

Jain’s arrest comes days after a minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government was sacked over corruption charges and was also arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau later.

Giving the Punjab example, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said, “We do not tolerate any corruption and will never do. In Punjab, we took action against a corrupt minister. We do not wait for agencies. I have studied Satyendar Jain’s case, it has no truth. This is all due to political reasons”.

Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the federal agency in connection with alleged hawala dealings. Reacting sharply to the arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old “fake” case as he is the AAP’s in charge of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.

