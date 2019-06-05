Delhi Invites Suggestions On Proposed Free Travel Scheme For Women
According to the Transport department, people can send their suggestions at ndelhiwomensafety@gmail.com, besides to the Chairman, DDC, Delhi Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054.
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with a woman passenger in a DTC bus, in New Delhi on Tuesday. In order to provide safe travel experience to women, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi government has invited suggestions from people on its proposed scheme to make commute for women in public transport buses and Metro trains free, and asked them to submit the same till June 15.
According to the Transport department, people can send their suggestions at ndelhiwomensafety@gmail.com, besides to the Chairman, DDC, Delhi Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054.
"The government has sought people''s suggestions for its free-ride scheme for women in buses and Metro trains till June 15," an official said.
On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a bus ride to get feedback from passengers about the proposed free travel scheme.
Mr Sisodia said that he did not find "even one citizen" who opposed the idea.
The government has said that the move will ensure safety of women in the city.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know
- Robert Downey Jr Turns Real Life Tony Stark, Pledges to Use Advanced Technologies for Environment
- World Environment Day: The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s