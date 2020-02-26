Delhi is Burning, But No Action From Home Minister Amit Shah: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation was justified given his "inaction" in curbing the violence in Delhi.

He said Shah should resign on moral grounds as he did "nothing to save lives and restore normalcy" in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief alleged that there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence, that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

The Centre, the home minister and the Delhi government are responsible for the situation in the national capital, Sonia Gandhi said.

Supporting her demand for Shah's resignation, Gehlot tweeted, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has rightly demanded that the Home Minister should resign, given his inaction during incidents of violence in Delhi and his inability to control the situation. Delhi has been burning and we see no action from Home Minister."

"What we are witnessing in Delhi is a result of inflammatory speeches and provocative statements given by BJP leaders. They have purposely created a vicious environment of hatred and fear. Worst is, authorities remain a mute spectator and are doing nothing to control the situation," the chief minister added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.