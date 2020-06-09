Delhi L-G Calls All-party Meeting at 3pm to Discuss Covid-19 Crisis as Capital Battles Rising Cases

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

"The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

To make matters worse, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was down with flu-like symptoms, underwent a Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Kejriwal had cancelled all his meetings and was in self-isolation pending the test.

The increasing cases of coronavirus in Delhi have become a cause for concern. It has also triggered a political slugfest, with the L-G on Monday overruling the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and some private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites. The lieutenant governor is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.