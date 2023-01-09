CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Delhi LG Writes to Kejriwal to Resume Meetings, Lauds Him For Taking Governance Seriously

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, India

L: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | R: Delhi L-G VK Saxena. (File PTI & ANI photos)

This comes as the AAP launched an attack on the LG accusing him of illegally nominating BJP workers as aldermen instead of those with experience in municipal administration.

Amid a series of disagreements and allegations between them, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to resume meetings between them for a “conflict-free governance of the city."

Saxena also said that they used to regularly meet till October 2020 but this did not continue.

In a letter, taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Saxena wrote, “I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance of the city serious."

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Article 243 R and S of constitution states that candidates should be those who have “special knowledge and experience in matters related to Municipal Corporation." But the ten aldermen chosen for the MCD house had little relevant experience and all of them were BJP workers, he said.

Saxena nominated Satya Sharma as presiding officer of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting from a list of six sent to him by the AAP government, Raj Niwas officials had said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, nearly 150 AAP workers gathered outside Governor’s residence and chanted slogans. AAP leaders, including Atishi and Somnath Bharti on Saturday, alleged that the L-G appointed BJP’s Satya Sharma as the presiding officer and ten Aldermen in the MCD “unconstitutionally."

Read all the Latest Politics News here

first published:January 09, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 17:21 IST
