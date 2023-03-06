Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will be produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his 5-day police custody in the excise policy case on Monday.

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the CBI custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy, and directed the central probe agency to produce him on Monday.

Special judge M K Nagpal also directed the CBI not to ask him the same questions repeatedly after Sisodia termed it as “mental harassment".

“They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said.

On Sunday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was being mentally harassed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and pressurised to sign papers containing false charges in connection with the case.

“Manish Sisodia, who worked hard day and night to provide good education to 18 lakh children, whose education model is being hailed by the world… American President’s wife comes to India, she wants to see the schools built by Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed in CBI custody. They tell him that all allegations are provided in writing. You sign it," he said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 27 after eight hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the national capital in connection with the excise policy case. The senior AAP leader was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI sources told CNN-News18.

