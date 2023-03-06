Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy scam case. He will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison in Delhi.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal today on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation. The CBI told the court that it did not require the custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for now.

A jail official said Sisodia was brought to Tihar following the court order and he will be lodged in jail number-1 after the completion of the due formalities, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Manish Sisodia Sent to Tihar Jail: What is the Difference Between Police and Judicial Custody?

The CBI arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Here’s a timeline of events leading up to Sisodia’s arrest and his judicial custody:

November 17, 2021: The AAP government implemented the new liquor policy which was made based on a report by an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner.

July 8, 2022: Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on alleged irregularities in the implementation of excise policy 2021-22.

July 22, 2022: The Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the formulation and implementation of the excise policy and asked the chief secretary to probe role of officials involved in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

July 30, 2022: Manish Sisodia announced the withdrawal of the excise policy and said all existing private liquor shops will shut from August 1 and only government-run shops will be allowed to open.

August 17, 2022: Almost a month after the Delhi LG recommended a probe, the CBI registered a case against 15 people including Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

August 19, 2022: Sisodia’s premises in Delhi were searched by the CBI.

August 22, 2022: Enforcement Directorate also registered a separate money laundering case.

October 17, 2022: The CBI questioned Sisodia for eight hours.

November 25, 2022: The CBI filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against seven persons including AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Kuldeep Singh and then Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Narender Singh. Interestingly, Manish Sisodia was not been named in the chargesheet.

February 18, 2023: The CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning on February 19. However, Sisodia appealed before the agency to give him a new date as he was busy with budget preparations.

February 26: Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after nearly eight hours of questioning.

February 27: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to five-day CBI custody

February 28: The Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail plea and asked him to move the high court. Later, Sisodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain resigned from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet.

March 4, 2023: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended by two days the CBI custody of Sisodia.

March 6: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20. The court allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines, etc. to jail and directed the Tihar jail authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation. The former Deputy CM will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Politics News here