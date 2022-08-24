Delhi Liquor Scam Updates: Ones Running Liquor Mafia in Gujarat & Those After Me are the Same People, Claims Sisodia; Sharad Pawar Says Cong Should Have Supported AAP

Delhi Liquor Scam Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday denied registering a money laundering case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several others moments after an official said that the agency had registered a case to probe charges of alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy.

ANI news agency clarified stating the report was published after Additional Director Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed on record about registering a money laundering case against Sisodia.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh termed the change in stance as “humiliating” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitting he made a fake case against Manish Sisodia. “This is just getting humiliating. Modi ji, here’s a suggestion, there is still time to apologize to Arvind Kejriwal admitting that you made a mistake by making a fake case against Manish Sisodia,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

– Manish Sisodia attacked the government on alleged attack on police by liquor mafias in the state and said that the ED or the CBI won’t be used to probe corruption. He further said that those behind the liquor mafias are the ones who have filed false FIR and led CBI raids against me.

– NCP President Sharad Pawar told Congress that the party should have supported the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. The NCP chief said that the Congress should have extended support to Manish Sisodia. This comes as Congress workers in Delhi staged protest and demanded the resignation of Sisodia.

– Manish Sisodia was also summoned by a court in Assam to appear in person before it on September 29 in a criminal defamation case filed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup, Monmee Sarma, issued the summons to Sisodia for allegedly making defamatory statements against Sarma.

– After the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy, the AAP on Tuesday said it had to happen as Sisodia rejected the BJP’s offer to join it to free himself from charges in the matter. Sisodia is ready to go behind bars but he would not “bow down” before the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) added.

– Manish Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

