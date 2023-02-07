Delhi News LIVE: Parliament Logjam May End Today as Govt Approaches Oppn; BJP vs AAP Over Delay in MCD Mayor Election

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 07:44 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE: Good morning readers! We bring you important news updates from the national capital, ranging from its weather, traffic and air quality to discussions in the ongoing Parliament session.
First up, the Congress party has refused to back down on the Hindenburg-Adani issue until Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on it in the Parliament, said senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday.
However, the ongoing Parliament logjam may end on Tuesday as the government has reached out to the opposition to bring an end to it, after both Houses were adjourned on Monday. Parliamentary Read More
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss “the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians.”
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Over the Adani-Hindenburg row, the Congress on Monday held a nationwide protest and stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament along with other opposition parties for the third day in a row, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. However, the logjam in both Houses is expected to end today as the government approached opposition parties on Monday.
The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the city police’s plea challenging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s discharge in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case. The had last issued a notice on Delhi Police’s application seeking condonation of delay in approaching the court.
#BJP Has Instructed Its Councillors to Stall #MCD Mayor Polls, Says Dy CM Sisodia
join the broadcast with @Sriya_Kundu pic.twitter.com/sP5R2Loc5Z
— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 7, 2023
After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Parliament could begin a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address from Tuesday as the government reached out to the opposition, sources said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday held meetings with floor leaders of opposition parties to end the logjam after both Houses were adjourned for the day.
Opposition parties, which have been disrupting Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, on Monday faced a difference of opinion on the strategy with the Trinamool Congress favouring a discussion in the two Houses to “expose” the Modi government. TMC skipped a meeting of opposition leaders this morning but joined them in a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.
Yet again for the third day in a row Opposition not allowed to even mention in Parliament its legitimate demand for JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Adjourned till 2pm. Modi Govt is simply running away!
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 6, 2023
BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs, MLA, Councilors and other senior leaders will protest at the AAP office on Tuesday at 11 am. AAP will also protest against the BJP at 11 am today.
The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of resorting to excuses to stall the mayoral election, as the MCD House was adjourned for a third time in a month without completing the poll process. Minutes before the MCD House meeting, the BJP paraded its nine councillors at its Delhi Unit office, alleging that AAP was trying to poach them with money.
During the meetings, leaders across party lines were of the view that discussions should be held on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Opposition sources said the chances of Parliament functioning normally on Tuesday to take up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address are “bright”.
Meanwhile, the MCD House was adjourned for a third time in a month without completing the poll process. In light of this, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said it was resorting to excuses to stall the mayoral election.
Whereas, AAP leader Atishi on Monday said the party will move the Supreme Court to challenge the BJP’s decision of giving voting rights to the aldermen.
BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs, MLA, Councilors and other senior leaders will protest at the AAP office on Tuesday at 11 am. AAP will also protest against the BJP at 11 am.
The first two sessions of the MCD House were held on January 6 and January 24, respectively, and were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor. The sessions were marred by ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of BJP and AAP.
