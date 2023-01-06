Delhi Mayor Election Updates: Three Nominations, Two AAP & One BJP, Filed; L-G Appoints BJP Councillor as Presiding Officer

A month after the high-octane Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi will gets its mayor today. The newly elected councillors will also take oath in the first municipal house, a month after the 250-member MCD was won by the Aam Aadmi Party.

On December 4, AAP won 134 seats, ending BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body that was reunified only last year. The BJP, has, however, won The 104 seats to finish second. Congress only bagged nine seats.

A Look At Some Of The Updates

>>Nominations For Mayor, Dy Mayor Posts

The nominees for the post of mayor are — Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP), and Rekha Gupta (BJP). Oberoi is AAP’s main contender.

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

>> Congress Not Taking Part in MCD Mayoral Election

Delhi Congress will not take part in the city civic body’s mayoral election slated to be held on January 6, its chief Anil Chaudhary said on Thursday. Chaudhary said the Delhi unit of the Congress has unanimously decided not to support the Aam Aadmi Party or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house in the Municipal Corportion of Delhi.

>>MCD Mayor Poll: LG Appoints BJP Councillor as Presiding Officer, AAP Hits Back

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on Friday to elect the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Reacting to the appointment, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.

The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday during which all newly elected councillors will take oath and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected.

“The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi under section 77 of the Act is further pleased to nominate Satya Sharma, Councillor, Ward No.226 to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor.

“She will be administered oath/affirmation as per section 32 of the Act, by Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate, New Delhi. The other councillors will be administered oath (affirmation by the Presiding Officer)," read a notification.

>>After Oath New Civic Body To Elect Mayor

After the oath ceremony, the newly constituted civic body will proceed to elect the Mayor, as required by section 35 of the Act.

>>Three Nominations Filed — Two From AAP, One From BJP

Three nominations — two from the AAP and one from the BJP — have been received for the post of mayor, MCD officials said.

“The mayor so elected will then assume the chair and proceed to conduct the election of the Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee as required under section 35(1) and 45(1)(i) of the Act respectively," the notification added.

>>Mayor Post Sees Five Single-Year Terms

The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

Reacting to the notification, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “It is the tradition that the senior most member of House is nominated as protem Speaker or presiding officer. But BJP is hell bent destroying all democratic traditions and Institutions." The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7.

>>Seats Won

The AAP had bagged 134 wards in the MCD polls and ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House which will convene on January 6 for the first time after the 2022 civic polls.

This was also the first municipal elections after the redrawing of the wards in the year gone by, the exercise being necessitated after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi came into effect from May 22, with Gyanesh Bharti and Ashwani Kumar taking charge as its municipal commissioner and special officer, respectively.

