After two failed attempts in the past, a meeting to elect the Delhi’s mayor and deputy mayor would be held on February 6, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena’s office said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the date was among the three proposed by the Delhi government - February 3, 4 and 6.

“The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held," VK Saxena’s office said in a statement.

The MCD had reportedly proposed February 10 as the date to convene a session of the House to elect the mayor, reports PTI quoting sources.

This would be the third attempt to elect Delhi’s mayor as the house could not go through with the process after two sessions one on January 6 and the second on January 24. Both times the house was forced to be adjouned amid a massive showdown between the ruling AAP and BJP councillors.

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP’s candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

