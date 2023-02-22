Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors attacked her while she was conducting the Standing Committee elections.

“BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor," Oberoi tweeted.

BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor.— Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) February 22, 2023

Reacting to her tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this is “absolutely shocking and unacceptable".

This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable! https://t.co/aK1vcRThoQ— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 22, 2023

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the BJP, which has lost the election of mayor and deputy mayor, is now resorting to hooliganism in the standing committee elections. “They have stopped the election of committee members for many hours and now BJP councillors in the house have attacked the newly appointed mayor," he said.

मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव हार चुकी बीजेपी अब स्टैंडिंग कमेटी के चुनाव में गुंडागर्दी पर उतरी हुई है.कई घंटे से इन्होंने कमेटी मेम्बर का चुनाव रोक रखा है और अब सदन में बीजेपी पार्षदों ने नवनियुक्त मेयर पर हमला किया है. https://t.co/1V6ZNwpsy5 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

Ruckus Inside MCD House Between AAP, BJP Councillors

A ruckus ensued between BJP and AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of member of the standing committee late Wednesday night.

#WATCH | Delhi : Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over election of the election of member of the standing committee pic.twitter.com/vjln7YultX— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Four attempts and a Supreme Court order later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elected its new mayor as AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious on Wednesday. The first single mayor to be elected to the reunified civic body after 10 years, she received 150 votes against 116 of the BJP’s Rekha Gupta.

A first-time councillor, 39-year-old Oberoi was a former visiting faculty member at Delhi University who won from BJP stronghold East Patel Nagar during the civic polls in December last year. She defeated the BJP’s Deepali Kumar by 269 votes in the ward, which was the home turf of former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Oberoi joined the AAP in 2013 and was appointed Delhi unit vice-president of the Mahila Morcha two years ago. A resident of Patel Nagar, the new mayor was born and brought up in the national capital.

“She is well-read and well-intentioned. Holding a PhD in commerce, she has been associated with the party for eight to nine years as a grassroots worker. She has worked on the ground and knows the city well,” said party spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Oberoi is also a member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) for life and completed her PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Management Studies. She has won several awards at different conferences.

She moved court after the third attempt at electing a mayor in the House failed. The mayoral elections have been postponed thrice since January 6, when the first meeting of the MCD House was convened following a ruckus over giving voting rights to members nominated by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. All the 10 aldermen nominated by Saxena are BJP members.

