MCD Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Slams AAP for Naming 'Anti-Hindu' Rajendra Pal as Star Campaigner; Cong Calls Kejriwal's 10 Vows 'Lies'

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
MCD Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the civic body polls in the National Capital, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its star campaigners. The list includes names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh. Read More
Aam Aadmi Party has set up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor its election preparations. It will work to manage all events and AAP’s public meeting programme ‘Jansamvads’.
The team at the War Room will deal with the election commission and will be engaged in getting the required permissions for all the events of the party. There will be another team engaged in the planning and all the other necessary requirements of the star campaigners for the party.
Supporters of Congress leader Udit Raj, along with a ticket aspirant for the upcoming Delhi municipal elections, on Friday raised slogans against the party’s five-time MLA from the Sultanpur Assembly constituency Jai Kishan, during the party’s Standing Committee meeting on the MCD polls.
Apart from chanting slogans against the five-time Congress MLA Jai Kishan, the protesters demanded that he be removed from the party.
Haridas Pandey Balmiki, district president of the party’s unrecognised workers’ forum in Sultanpur Assembly segment, alleged that the five-time MLA was seeking MCD poll tickets for his wife and sons.
Speaking to ANI, Balmiki said, “Jai Kishan ji is seeking tickets for his wife and sons. We have been with the Congress for long and have shed our blood and tears for the party. Why should his family members be preferred over us for tickets?”
It is learnt that Balmiki, also a Dalit leader and a supporter of Udit Raj, is seeking an MCD ticket for his wife Manju Balmiki.
The district president of the Congress’s unrecognised workers’ forum further accused Jai Kishan of insulting Udit Raj at the Congress’s Delhi office, adding that the party’s Dalit leaders and workers won’t tolerate any insult of their leader. (ANI)
Congress on Thursday released the list of 40 ‘Election Community’ members for Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) polls. The list included the name of party leader Jagdish Tytler– an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The 40 members committee also include–Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary and AICC General Secretary Anil Maken.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released his party’s 10 guarantees for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. He said his first promise is to “make Delhi beautiful” by “removing three mountains of garbage” and added that no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital.
“We will also shelve their (BJP’s) plan of building 16 new garbage mountains. We will call experts from London, Paris, and Tokyo to work this out. We will clean up the roads and galis (alleys) of Delhi,” he said. The AAP has long alleged that the BJP, during its tenure in the MCD, had planned to create 16 landfill sites alongside the three existing ones at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa. READ MORE
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls. The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.
Ninety per cent of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at the grassroots level, the party said in a statement.
More than 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the MCD polls, it said. READ MORE
The Congress’ Delhi unit on Friday called the AAP’s “10 guarantees” for the MCD elections just another “bundle of lies” and said the Kejriwal government “fostered corruption” in the national capital, utilising every opportunity to make money.
Congress state unit president Anil Chaudhary claimed that the promises to clear the land-fill mountains and ending corruption were akin to the “pot calling the kettle black”.
“The AAP government in Delhi was equally responsible for the three landfill mountains and corruption. In the last eight years, the Kejriwal government only fostered corruption in the national capital and utilised every opportunity to make money,” he alleged.
Chaudhary said the National Green Tribunal had slapped a Rs 900-crore fine on the Delhi government for undisposed waste. The fine proves the government’s role in the accumulation of waste in the city, he said.
“While the BJP’s ‘wachan patra’ (pledge letter) promising flats to slum dwellers has become a standing joke, AAP’s manifesto is another joke for Delhiites. The residents are now regretting electing a non-performing chief minister like Kejriwal as he has been squandering the taxpayers’ money for his election tours,” the Congress leader alleged.
Calling the AAP’s assurance of ending corruption a “hollow promise”, Chaudhary referred to minister Satyender Jain, who is lodged in jail in a money-laundering case, and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s accusation that he took Rs 10 crore “protection” money to ensure his safety in jail.
“It is laughable that the AAP is now assuring a corruption-free Delhi as their own minister Satyender Jain is currently behind bars for money-laundering while another jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has accused him of taking Rs 10 crore “protection” money for his safety in jail,”
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Kejriwal of not having any respect for the sentiments of Hindus by naming ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as the party’s star campaigner for MCD polls.
Gautam had “hurt” the sentiments of Hindus by speaking against their deities. His removal as a minister was an “eyewash” and Kejriwal has proved it by including him in the AAP’s start campaigners’ list, Kapoor said.
“Time and again, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have hurt Hindu and Sikh sentiments and Kejriwal has allowed them to go scot-free,” Kapoor charged.
The AAP on Friday announced its star campaigners for the December 4 MCD polls, naming Kejriwal, Gautam, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.
Hyderabad-based AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad’s outfit Azad Samaj Party (ASP) on Friday announced they will contest on 100 wards in the minority and Dalit-dominated pockets of the city.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi will contest 68 of the 100 wards, while ASP will fight the polls in 32 wards, leaders of the two parties announced in a press conference.
Poll authorities on Friday received 28 nominations for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to 35, a senior official said.
Five members of BSP and one of the Congress filed the poll papers. A nomination each was received from CPI(M) and Forward Block members, both female, said the senior official of the State Election Commission, Delhi.
Poll authorities received five nominations on Thursday and one nomination on Wednesday and one on Monday.
Of the 28 nominations filed on Friday, 18 were male and 10 female. Twenty of these have been filed as Independents, the official added. (PTI)
Meanwhile, after the list was announced on Friday, the BJP attacked AAP over the inclusion of MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam as a star campaigner for the MCD polls. The saffron party accused AAP of taking an “anti-Hindu” stand.
Gautam had resigned last month from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after courting controversy over attending a religious conversion programme in which Hindu deities were allegedly insulted.
“Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed… he is anti-Hindu as Gautam, who abused Hindu deities, has been made a star campaigner of AAP for the MCD polls,” charged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said Gautam’s nomination as star campaigner exposes the “anti-Hindu face” of the chief minister and the AAP.
Gautam’s elevation as AAP’s star campaigner proves that Kejriwal was behind the anti-Hindu agenda furthered by the former minister, alleged BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
