MCD Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Slams AAP for Naming 'Anti-Hindu' Rajendra Pal as Star Campaigner; Cong Calls Kejriwal's 10 Vows 'Lies'

Supporters of Congress leader Udit Raj, along with a ticket aspirant for the upcoming Delhi municipal elections, on Friday raised slogans against the party’s five-time MLA from the Sultanpur Assembly constituency Jai Kishan, during the party’s Standing Committee meeting on the MCD polls.

Apart from chanting slogans against the five-time Congress MLA Jai Kishan, the protesters demanded that he be removed from the party.

Haridas Pandey Balmiki, district president of the party’s unrecognised workers’ forum in Sultanpur Assembly segment, alleged that the five-time MLA was seeking MCD poll tickets for his wife and sons.

Speaking to ANI, Balmiki said, “Jai Kishan ji is seeking tickets for his wife and sons. We have been with the Congress for long and have shed our blood and tears for the party. Why should his family members be preferred over us for tickets?”

It is learnt that Balmiki, also a Dalit leader and a supporter of Udit Raj, is seeking an MCD ticket for his wife Manju Balmiki.

The district president of the Congress’s unrecognised workers’ forum further accused Jai Kishan of insulting Udit Raj at the Congress’s Delhi office, adding that the party’s Dalit leaders and workers won’t tolerate any insult of their leader. (ANI)