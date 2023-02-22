Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi mayoral election, voting for which finally took place on Wednesday after multiple failed attempts.

Voting began on Wednesday to elect the new mayor of Delhi as the municipal House met after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post. BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes.

Other BJP MPs — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari — and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta have also exercised their franchise. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Atishi have also caste their votes.

BJP councillor and party’s mayor candidate Rekha Gupta, AAP’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, former North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of AAP in the House Mukesh Goel, and several other councillors have also cast their votes.

Confident AAP declared its candidate Shelly Oberoi as the winner even before the results were officially declared.

“The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and also said “goons lost".

Goons lost and people won. People have won in Delhi Nagar Nigam today and goons have lost, Kejriwal said while congratulating AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi for the victory.

Read all the Latest Politics News here