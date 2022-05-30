Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested: All About the Case Against AAP Leader

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to Kolkata-based companies, here’s all you need to know about Jain and the case.

Jain is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among others, in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the ED made the arrest after it found accommodation entries from Kolkata-based companies.

The sources further said that entries were taken at a time when Jain occupied public office.

Rs 4.81-CRORE PROPERTIES ATTACHED

The ED in April said it has attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The “attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain.”

The probe found that “during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route”.

“These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the ED had mentioned.

THEY SAY

Reacting to Jain’s arrest, AAP legislator Somnath Bharti slammed the BJP for “misusing” the agency.Kejriwal in February had said that he had learnt from sources that the ED was going to arrest Jain just before the Punjab Assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the AAP after realising the Bharatiya Janata Party “would lose” the polls.

The AAP won the Punjab assembly polls in March and has formed its government in the border state with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.

With Agency Inputs

