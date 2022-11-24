Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Withdraws Plea Seeking Restrain on Media from Airing Jail Videos

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is mired in controversy over leaked CCTV visuals of him getting massages and outside meals, has withdrawn the plea he filed seeking to restrain media from airing the leaked footages.

Jain’s counsel said that they will move the High Court, seeking this demand.

The AAP leader Satyendar Jain, lodged in Tihar jail over a money laundering case, on Wednesday urged a court to restrain media from running any video footage from inside his prison cell. Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to Tihar Jail authorities on Jain’s plea and directed the prison officials to file their reply by Thursday when the court will hear the matter.

Jain told the court that despite Tuesday’s hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked Wednesday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had affirmed before the court on Tuesday it had no role in leaking the videos of Jain, including the one where he was seen receiving massage by a fellow prisoner, who is an accused in a rape case, inside his prison cell.

Days after his massage CCTV footage was all over the place, fresh videos of the jailed minister emerged again on Wednesday where he was seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar jail cell.

The videos surfaced days after he moved a city court alleging he is not being provided raw food according to his religious beliefs.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(With PTI inputs)

