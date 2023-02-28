Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy scam case, on Tuesday resigned from CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet.

After Sisodia’s name emerged in the scam, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding his resignation as the minister.

Besides Kejriwal, there are only four ministers left in his cabinet.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

Sisodia was handling most of the workload taking charge of 18 departments. Now his portfolios will be handled by Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Gahlot is the minister for Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Revenue, Women and Child Development and Anand was handling SC & ST, Social Welfare and Cooperative departments.

Here’s a look at the departments Sisodia was handling before his resignation:

Education Finance Planning Land and Building Vigilance Services Tourism Art, Culture and Language Labour Employment Public Works Department Health Industries Power Home Urban Development Irrigation and Flood Control Water

Read all the Latest Politics News here