Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Minorities Commission Forms Panel to Probe BJP MP's Charge of Mosques on Govt Land

Verma recently wrote a letter to the Lt Governor Anil Baijal claiming there were around 100 such mosques located on government land and roadside and had sought action in this regard.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Minorities Commission Forms Panel to Probe BJP MP's Charge of Mosques on Govt Land
For Representation
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi's Minorities Commission has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to probe West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma's claims that mosques are "mushrooming" on government land in the city.

Verma recently wrote a letter to the Lt Governor Anil Baijal claiming there were around 100 such mosques located on government land and roadside and had sought action in this regard.

The fact finding committee formed by Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) will be headed by social activist Owais Sultan Khan.

"Delhi Minorities Commission has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the claim of the BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, about mushrooming of mosques on government land in Delhi, especially in his constituency.

"Another BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari has made similar allegation about other areas of Delhi," said DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

Members of the fact finding committee are Gurmindar Singh Matharu, Dr Denzil Fernandes, Ankur Otto and Raees Ahmad.

The committee will visit various areas, specially West Delhi and complete its report within ten days, Khan said.

"Illegal construction on government land is an old problem in Delhi but making it an issue of a certain religious community is wrong," he said.

The way this issue has been raised it appears to be an effort to build an atmosphere "against a certain community" which is not acceptable, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram