LIVE: Ugly Brawl at MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Attack; BJP Takes 'AAP Ki Khal-Nayika' Jibe

disrupted only after 45 votes were cast.

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.

