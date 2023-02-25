CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MCD House BrawlAIADMK Leadership RowPawan KheraShiv SenaGujarat Assembly
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • LIVE: Ugly Brawl at MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Attack; BJP Takes 'AAP Ki Khal-Nayika' Jibe

Live now

LIVE: Ugly Brawl at MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Attack; BJP Takes 'AAP Ki Khal-Nayika' Jibe

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi prepares to leave amid clashes between councillors of AAP and BJP during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee (PTI)

Delhi MCD News LIVE: Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.

Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and that her chair was dragged during the session. The chaos was especially uncalled for because the voting process had smoothly been conducted, as opposed to what happened on Wednesday night, where the process was Read More

Feb 25, 2023 09:46 IST

'Unimaginable': AAP MLA Blames BJP for Ruckus at MCD House

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “What we witnessed today is just not imaginable. As soon as the mayor started announcing the results, BJP councillors started attacking our mayor and the civil defence staff.” “She somehow escaped and one of the civil defence personnel showed her hand which had bite marks. The way they attacked our mayor, we will take legal action,” he said.

Feb 25, 2023 09:20 IST

AAP Shares Fresh Video of Ruckus at MCD House, Blames BJP Councillors

Feb 25, 2023 09:14 IST

Delhi Mayor Blames BJP Councillors Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, Ravi Negi For Pushing Her

“As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That’s why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life,” Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

Feb 25, 2023 08:59 IST

Plea in Delhi HC Over Use of Phones During MCD Standing Committee Polls

BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.

Feb 25, 2023 08:30 IST

Announcement of One Vote as Invalid Causes Ruckus at MCD House

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted for Standing Committee Polls by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

Feb 25, 2023 08:19 IST

'How Will Other Women be Safe if Mayor Isn't?': AAP Alleges BJP Councillors Pushed Shelly Oberoi

Feb 25, 2023 08:17 IST

Delhi BJP to Address Media at 12 pm Over MCD House Ruckus

A day after huge chaos ensued at the MCD House, the Delhi BJP will address a press conference at 12 pm on Saturday. Councillors from the BJP and the AAP engaged in a brawl on Friday, and slaps, kicks and blows were hurled.

Feb 25, 2023 08:15 IST

Shelly Oberoi Files Police Complaint Against BJP Councillors

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted a life-threatening attack on her. At a press conference, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. She filed a police complaint against some BJP councillors at the Kamla Market Police Station.

Feb 25, 2023 08:11 IST

Councillor Ashok Manu Collapses During MCD Ruckus, Rushed to Hospital

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed during the MCD House ruckus and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Feb 25, 2023 08:02 IST

BJP, AAP Leaders Blame Each Other For MCD House Ruckus

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

Feb 25, 2023 08:00 IST

'Khal-Nayika': BJP Launches Poster War Against AAP Amid MCD Ruckus

Feb 25, 2023 07:58 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Being Pushed by BJP Councillors

Delhi Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and her chair was dragged during the session. She said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.

Feb 25, 2023 07:57 IST

MCD House Proceedings Adjourned Till February 27

The ruckus forced adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27. AAP and BJP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

Feb 25, 2023 07:47 IST

'Life Threatening': AAP Alleges Delhi Mayor Attacked by BJP Councillors at MCD House

Feb 25, 2023 07:43 IST

Kicks, Punches Fly as Chaos Reigns in MCD House

Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.

Read more

disrupted only after 45 votes were cast.

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

TRENDING NEWS

TAGS