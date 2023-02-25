LIVE: Ugly Brawl at MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Attack; BJP Takes 'AAP Ki Khal-Nayika' Jibe

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 09:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi MCD News LIVE: Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.
Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and that her chair was dragged during the session. The chaos was especially uncalled for because the voting process had smoothly been conducted, as opposed to what happened on Wednesday night, where the process was Read More
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “What we witnessed today is just not imaginable. As soon as the mayor started announcing the results, BJP councillors started attacking our mayor and the civil defence staff.” “She somehow escaped and one of the civil defence personnel showed her hand which had bite marks. The way they attacked our mayor, we will take legal action,” he said.
BJP के गुंडों का सनसनीखेज VIDEO‼️
साफ़ दिख रहा है कैसे भाजपा के गुंडों ने Delhi की महिला Mayor को कुर्सी से घसीटा और उन पर जानलेवा हमला किया, सदन में तोड़फोड़ की। pic.twitter.com/nrWTEzo4id
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 25, 2023
“As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That’s why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life,” Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.
BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members earlier this week.
Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted for Standing Committee Polls by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.
मैं BJP के गुंडों से अपनी जान बचाकर भागी। जब Mayor सुरक्षित नहीं है तो देश की महिलाएं क्या सुरक्षित होगी?- Police Station शिकायत लिखाने पहुंची @OberoiShelly | LIVE https://t.co/ELxlmz6Uld
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 24, 2023
A day after huge chaos ensued at the MCD House, the Delhi BJP will address a press conference at 12 pm on Saturday. Councillors from the BJP and the AAP engaged in a brawl on Friday, and slaps, kicks and blows were hurled.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted a life-threatening attack on her. At a press conference, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. She filed a police complaint against some BJP councillors at the Kamla Market Police Station.
A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed during the MCD House ruckus and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.
सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023
Delhi Mayor Oberoi went on to allege that she was pushed by BJP councillors and her chair was dragged during the session. She said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.
The ruckus forced adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27. AAP and BJP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.
BJP का Delhi Mayor @OberoiShelly पर जानलेवा हमला‼️
पूरा देश देख सकता है कि कैसे सदन की कार्यवाही के दौरन BJP के पार्षदों ने महिला मेयर को घेर कर हमला किया।
महिला सुरक्षा गार्ड्स ने जान पर खेल कर मेयर शैली ओबेरॉय को BJP के गुंडों से बचाया। pic.twitter.com/VSYVsiL4Sf
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 24, 2023
Huge chaos ensued at the MCD House on Friday after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the Standing Committee polls to elect six members. Councillors from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged blows, kicks and slaps in what turned into an ugly brawl.
Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.
This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.
A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Pankaj Luthra, a BJP councillor, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos in the House. Whereas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.
Oberoi reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.
Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. “Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat,” she said.
The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.
Read all the Latest Politics News here