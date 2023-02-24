LIVE: Delhi MCD House Proceedings to Resume Today; AAP, BJP Lock Horns Over Standing Committee Polls

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 08:21 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi MCD News LIVE: A day after AAP and BJP engaged in a war of words through separate press conferences and sloganeering, the Delhi MCD House proceedings will resume on Friday at 10 am. The House was adjourned by newly-elected mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday, after being resumed twice in the morning.
AAP and BJP are expected to continue to be at loggerheads over their different stances on the Standing Committee polls. While BJP demands fresh voting citing the use of mobile phones and violation of ballot secrecy, AAP maintains that the votes already recorded still hold validity. Read More
A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) died following a suspected heart attack, just after finishing his dinner at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The senior bureaucrat, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, started feeling uneasy soon after finishing his meal and suddenly collapsed at the hotel on Wednesday evening.
Two youths were run over by a train in Shahdara while shooting videos on the railway track on Feb 22. The deceased have been identified as Vansh Sharma (23) & Monu (20). Their mobiles were also found on the track. Further investigation into the matter is underway: Delhi Police
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar as part of its ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said. Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote another letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, cited government rules and said the LG “cannot put such proposals on hold” for more than 15 days.
आम आदमी पार्टी और केजरीवाल सरकार को ना ही कानून पर विश्वास है और ना ही संविधान पर-श्री @p_sahibsingh #AnarchistAAP pic.twitter.com/TAz3DRDvl9
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 23, 2023
The overnight impasse in the election of standing committee members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi continued Thursday morning as the House was finally adjourned till Friday. However, proceedings will resume at 10 am and standing committee elections are expected to take place.
दिल्ली की मेयर @OberoiShelly को सदन से सड़क तक भाजपाईयों से जान का ख़तरा है।आज कार्यालय आते समय भाजपाईयों ने मेयर की गाड़ी पर हमला किया।
— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 23, 2023
Videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.
he MCD House witnessed high drama that triggered as many as 15 adjournments since Wednesday evening through the night till early Thursday morning, with both AAP and BJP councilors indulging in brawls, slogan shouting, hurling plastic bottles and staying put in Civic Centre – the MCD headquarters.
While AAP alleged BJP councillors stole ballot boxes and disrupted the voting process, BJP held that AAP is afraid of cross-voting and hence didn’t conduct the polls with ballot secrecy.
In a report submitted to AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the secretary of the civic body recommended fresh elections citing “badly bruised” election process. He sought time for printing of new set of ballot papers, saying traditionally the elections were held with a stock of 300 ballot papers.
For the brief moment that the House resumed on Thursday, Oberoi told councillors that video footage of the midnight ruckus will be checked and those who caused damage to the House will have to pay.
Meanwhile, videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media. A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed BJP councilor Rekha Gupta and other councilors on the dias throwing away things kept there. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, shared a video claiming party councilor Pramod Gupta was slapped by AAP councilor Devender Kumar.
Notably, AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend celebrations at the AAP office over the victory of his party on mayor and deputy mayor posts, as the DDU Marg where it is located near ITO was heavily barricaded by police due to a protest by the Delhi BJP.
AAP came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.
Read all the Latest Politics News here