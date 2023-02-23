LIVE: Plastic Bottles Hurled, Blows Exchanged During Midnight Ruckus at Delhi MCD House; AAP Alleges BJP Stole Ballot Boxes

Read more

The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began.

According to reports, bottles were hurled and blows were exchanged between AAP and BJP councillors. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

Shelley Oberoi had allowed members to carry their phones while voting, but BJP was against it. This led to ruckus in the House, forcing her to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Mayor Oberoi alleged that some of them tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor,” she tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court’s order.

In an order dated February 17, SC had said that the issuing of a notice will take place within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The next day, Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House to conduct elections on February 22.

