LIVE: Plastic Bottles Hurled, Blows Exchanged During Midnight Ruckus at Delhi MCD House; AAP Alleges BJP Stole Ballot Boxes

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 08:26 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi MCD LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.
Soon after, a midnight ruckus ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. Read More
Congratulating Delhiites, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor.” His deputy Sisodia also congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win.
After being elected Delhi Mayor on Wednesday, Shelly Oberoi said, “I thank CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the people of Delhi. In the next three days, we will visit landfill sites. “All councillors will work from today only. The 10-guarantee programme will be our focus. The deputy mayor and standing committee elections will be held today itself. I also want to thank the judiciary,” she added.
फस गये “AAP” के जासूस !!#FasGayeAapKeJasoos pic.twitter.com/MMcmHMyRGu
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 23, 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dubbed the win of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi mayoral poll as the “victory of democracy.” Mann also praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “spirit of fighting for the rights of people.” AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta in the mayoral poll in the national capital.
The AAP is shamelessly wants to conduct standing committee elections through underhanded tactics, blatantly violating the rules of secret ballot.
In a brazen show of contempt for the rules, AAP’s mayor even allowed the use of mobile phones during the voting process. pic.twitter.com/79OaE9gPhF
— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) February 22, 2023
Four attempts and a Supreme Court order later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elected its new mayor as AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious on Wednesday. The first single mayor to be elected to the reunified civic body after 10 years, she received 150 votes against 116 of the BJP’s Rekha Gupta. READ MORE
Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection of landfill sites in the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, “We have to work together to fulfill the aspirations of people”. Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday.
आम आदमी पार्टी के गुंडे पार्षदों ने भाजपा पार्षद प्रमोद गुप्ता व अरुण डेढ़ा पर किया हमला। @ArvindKejriwal के अरबन नक्सल गुंडों ने पहले दिन से ही अपना रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया।
दिल्ली सब देख रही है…. फ़ैसला जनता करेगी। pic.twitter.com/8sXndpYbJT
— Rajiv Babbar (@RajivBabbarbjp) February 22, 2023
The MCD House was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. Besides, plastic bottles were thrown and blows were exchanged between the councillors from both parties.
AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes. Soon after the results were announced in the MCD House, AAP councillors offered sweets to the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Iqbal while women councillors were seen jostling on the dais to take a selfie with her, as other members flashed victory signs.
This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable! https://t.co/aK1vcRThoQ
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 22, 2023
Former Delhi University assistant professor Shelly Oberoi became the first mayor of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday. She defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Delhi got its first woman mayor in little over a decade. Rajni Abbi was the last woman to be elected to the top post in the MCD in 2011 before its trifurcation.
Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that BJP Councillors tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”. “BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders!” she tweeted.
भाजपा की गुंडागर्दी देखिए, चुनाव हार रहे थे तो बैलट बॉक्स चोरी कर लिया । pic.twitter.com/hy0fCia7CH
— Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) February 23, 2023
A midnight ruckus ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began.
Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.
Shelley Oberoi had allowed members to carry their phones while voting, but BJP was against it. This led to ruckus in the House, forcing her to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Mayor Oberoi alleged that some of them tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.
“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor,” she tweeted.
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court’s order.
In an order dated February 17, SC had said that the issuing of a notice will take place within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.
The next day, Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House to conduct elections on February 22.
