  • LIVE: Plastic Bottles Hurled, Blows Exchanged During Midnight Ruckus at Delhi MCD House; AAP Alleges BJP Stole Ballot Boxes

Live now

LIVE: Plastic Bottles Hurled, Blows Exchanged During Midnight Ruckus at Delhi MCD House; AAP Alleges BJP Stole Ballot Boxes

Delhi MCD LIVE Updates: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court's order

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi: Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee at Civic Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi MCD LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came out with flying colours in the Delhi mayoral elections on Wednesday as councillor Shelly Oberoi became mayor defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Also, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes.

Soon after, a midnight ruckus ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. Read More

Feb 23, 2023 08:26 IST

'Goons Defeated', Says Arvind Kejriwal as Shelly Oberoi Wins Delhi Mayor Polls

Congratulating Delhiites, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor.” His deputy Sisodia also congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win.

Feb 23, 2023 08:23 IST

Shelly Oberoi Thanks AAP, Delhi CM Kejriwal Upon Being Elected City Mayor

After being elected Delhi Mayor on Wednesday, Shelly Oberoi said, “I thank CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the people of Delhi. In the next three days, we will visit landfill sites. “All councillors will work from today only. The 10-guarantee programme will be our focus. The deputy mayor and standing committee elections will be held today itself. I also want to thank the judiciary,” she added.

Feb 23, 2023 08:18 IST

'The Spy': In Dig Against AAP Amid MCD House Chaos, BJP Releases New Poster

Feb 23, 2023 08:16 IST

'Victory of Democracy', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Delhi Mayoral Poll Results

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dubbed the win of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi mayoral poll as the “victory of democracy.” Mann also praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “spirit of fighting for the rights of people.” AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta in the mayoral poll in the national capital.

Feb 23, 2023 08:13 IST

Chaos at MCD House After BJP Opposes Use of Phones Allowed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Feb 23, 2023 08:08 IST

Shelly Oberoi: AAP’s First-time Councillor Who Won from BJP Stronghold | All About Delhi’s New Mayor | READ

Four attempts and a Supreme Court order later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elected its new mayor as AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious on Wednesday. The first single mayor to be elected to the reunified civic body after 10 years, she received 150 votes against 116 of the BJP’s Rekha Gupta. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 08:05 IST

Will Visit Landfill Sites in Next 3 Months: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection of landfill sites in the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, “We have to work together to fulfill the aspirations of people”. Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday.

Feb 23, 2023 08:02 IST

'Delhi Watching Everything': BJP Alleges Attack on its Councillors by AAP at MCD House

Feb 23, 2023 08:01 IST

AAP, BJP Councillors Hurl Boxes, Plastic Bottles at Each Other During Standing Committee Election at MCD House

The MCD House was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. Besides, plastic bottles were thrown and blows were exchanged between the councillors from both parties.

Feb 23, 2023 07:58 IST

AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal Becomes Delhi Deputy Mayor

AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal won the deputy mayor election by 31 votes. Soon after the results were announced in the MCD House, AAP councillors offered sweets to the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Iqbal while women councillors were seen jostling on the dais to take a selfie with her, as other members flashed victory signs.

Feb 23, 2023 07:51 IST

Delhi CM Condemns Alleged Attack by BJP Councillors on Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Feb 23, 2023 07:49 IST

Former Delhi University Assistant Professor Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor

Former Delhi University assistant professor Shelly Oberoi became the first mayor of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday. She defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election by 34 votes. Delhi got its first woman mayor in little over a decade. Rajni Abbi was the last woman to be elected to the top post in the MCD in 2011 before its trifurcation.

Feb 23, 2023 07:37 IST

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Alleges Being Attacked by BJP Councillors

Newly-elected Delhi  Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that BJP Councillors tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”. “BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders!” she tweeted.

Feb 23, 2023 07:32 IST

AAP Alleges BJP Went Against SC Order, Stole Ballot Boxes During Standing Committee Elections

Feb 23, 2023 07:30 IST

Ruckus at Delhi MCD House During Standing Committee Elections at Midnight

A midnight ruckus ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as AAP and BJP leaders clashed. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors tried to steal the ballot boxes during the Standing Committee election. The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began.

Feb 23, 2023 07:29 IST

BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles During MCD House Session

Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

The House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect six members of the apex decision-making body began.

According to reports, bottles were hurled and blows were exchanged between AAP and BJP councillors. A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air.

Shelley Oberoi had allowed members to carry their phones while voting, but BJP was against it. This led to ruckus in the House, forcing her to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Mayor Oberoi alleged that some of them tried to attack her, with Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal reacting to it saying its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor,” she tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place. He said BJP was going against the Supreme Court’s order.

In an order dated February 17, SC had said that the issuing of a notice will take place within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The next day, Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House to conduct elections on February 22.

