1-MIN READ

Delhi Office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vandalised by Four Men

File photo of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.

After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.

Police said investigation into the matter was underway.

