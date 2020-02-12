Delhi result tally
Delhi People Have Shown Light in This Regime of Darkness: Kashmir CPI(M) Leader Tarigami
Likening Jammu and Kashmir to Tihar jail, Yousuf Tarigami said, 'Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a Shaheen Bagh because a Shaheen Bagh-like protest cannot happen in Tihar jail.'
File photo of CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.
New Delhi: senior leader from Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre, asking it to notify Jammu and Kashmir as a central jail so that it no longer has to enforce draconian laws like the PSA on its citizens.
Welcoming the AAP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, he said the people of the national capital have shown some light in the "regime of darkness".
"AAP's victory was like a hope in the current regime of darkness," Tarigami said, congratulating the people of Delhi.
"We have no trust in the government, but we trust the people of the country and what happened yesterday in Delhi gives us hope," he added.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Tarigami attacked the Centre over the continued restrictions in the Valley.
Likening Jammu and Kashmir to Tihar jail, he said, "Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a Shaheen Bagh because a Shaheen Bagh-like protest cannot happen in Tihar jail."
Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi has become the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as women with young children have been staging a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.
