Delhi Police Books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for Obstructing NIA Officials During Raids

The Delhi Police has booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan after the complaint by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the charges of disrupting the raids of the anti-terror probe agency during the raids at the office premises of Charity Alliance headed by former Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan.

An NIA official told IANS: "A complaint was shared by our Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Shaheen Bagh police station."

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Khan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing the work of the government officers.

According to NIA sources, Khan along with his supporters gathered outside the office of Charity Alliance, which is headed by Zafarul Islam Khan in Jamia Nagar area of south Delhi on Thursday afternoon and tried to block the way of the NIA officers.

The NIA raids were a part of its action for the second consecutive day in connection with a case against NGOs allegedly using funds raised in name of charitable activities, for secessionist and separatist acts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA on Thursday carried out searches at nine locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi at the office premises of six NGOs and Trusts, which also included Charity Alliance.

Besides Charity Alliance, offices of the Falah-e-Aam Trust, Human Welfare Foundation, J&K Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVoV) were being raided by the anti-terror probe agency sleuths.

"During the searches, the NIA has seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices," the official said.

According to NIA officials, the anti-terror probe agency's actions are a part of its broader plan to choke the funding of the separatist groups.

On Wednesday, the NIA raided 11 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in J&K and one location in Bengaluru.

The action comes in the wake of a fresh case registered by the NIA on October 8 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This followed after some "credible information" claimed that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions, etc. and are then utilising these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K.