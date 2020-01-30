Delhi Police Conducts Assessment to Ensure Smooth Elections in Shaheen Bagh
Alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and materials, an official said.
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has conducted an assessment to determine the feasibility of holding elections at Shaheen Bagh, officials said on Thursday.
Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said that the assessment was conducted at the highest level to make sure that election polling in the area went-off smoothly.
While alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and material, talks are on with protesters to clear the stretch, he said.
Since December 2015 last year, the women of Shaheen Bagh have been participating in an ongoing 24/7 sit-in peaceful protest, against CAA, NRC and NPR.
