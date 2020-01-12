Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Delhi Police Probe Will Nail Culprits of JNU Violence, Says Smriti Irani

Stating that no Opposition party was talking about apolitical students who want to pursue their studies, Smriti Irani hoped that 'justice will prevail' after investigation.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Probe Will Nail Culprits of JNU Violence, Says Smriti Irani
Image credits: PTI

Surat: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that investigation by the Delhi Police will bring culprits of violence on the campus of an education institution to book, an apparent reference to the JNU.

Stating that no Opposition party was talking about apolitical students who want to pursue their studies, Irani hoped that "justice will prevail" after investigation.

Irani was in Surat in Gujarat to take part in a public meet on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Responding to a query of reporters on the January 5 violence on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Irani said, "Someone who breaks a server or creates hurdles in an educational institution should understand that it runs on the money of Indian taxpayers and harms their interest".

"Such act also hurts the interest of over 3000 students who managed to register themselves, as well as the interest of teachers who have nothing to do with politics. No Opposition party has spoken on their behalf, but I am hopeful that justice will prevail after investigation," the minister said.

Many students had sustained injuries when a mask-wearing mob armed with sticks and rods ran riot on the campus of the JNU.

Leftist organisations had claimed the RSS-affiliated ABVP's role in the attack, a charge denied by the students' body.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons for rioting and damaging property.

"Criminal investigation is going on. Delhi Police have produced evidences before the country..," the minister said when asked about the JNU violence.

"Being on a Constitutional post, all I would say is that guilty (behind the violence) should be punished on the basis of evidences produced before court," the minister added.

Irani also chided those who indulged in raising "anti-India" slogans.

"Those who talk about dividing India and shout slogans..those who do not accept India's constitution should accept the fact that they are able to shout against

independent India because many soldiers have sacrificed their life on the borders," the BJP MP said.

Irani also questionned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "knowledge" on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Rahul Gandhi has perhaps not studied law but this has been his nature to not study. But I would like to say this much that those who studied the Act knows that it provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians who have been persecuted in neighbouring countries," she said.

Irani also participated in a beach cleanliness drive here to mark the National Youth Day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram