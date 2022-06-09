Delhi Police Files FIR Against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and Others Over Hate Messages on Social Media

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Among those named in the FIR, registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, are Naveen Kumar Jindal, the expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem.

A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and some other social media users, police said.

The FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said. The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.

Others named in the FIR are Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Anil Kumar Meena.

Nupur Sharma was recently caught in a controversy over the objectionable comments she had made on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on May 28. An FIR had been registered against Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP, by the Mumbra police in Thane district and the Pydonie police in Mumbai for her remarks.

Maulana Mufti Nadeem, named in IFSO’s FIR, is from Rajasthan’s Bundi and featured in a viral video where he can purportedly be heard threatening violence against those who will speak against the Prophet.

Meanwhile, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey faces an FIR by Aligarh police over objectionable remarks against Friday namaz made on social media.

The 41-year-old national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha was also arrested in 2019 along with her husband and national spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Pandey, for allegedly recreating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, an Indian Express report said.

