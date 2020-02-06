Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Polls: AAP Forms 272 Teams in All Municipal Wards after Reports of Distribution of Liquor & Money

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said anyone who comes across such incidents, where money or liquor are being distributed by any political party, can send the party's evidence over WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Polls: AAP Forms 272 Teams in All Municipal Wards after Reports of Distribution of Liquor & Money
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday said it has formed 272 teams in all the municipal wards of the city to keep a tight vigil after it received inputs that money and liquor are allegedly being distributed in some areas, a statement said.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said the party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) after some reports of many BJP MPs staying at different assembly constituencies started doing the rounds.

"In this last leg of the campaign, BJP's electoral manipulations are in full swing. We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Like last time, we have formed 272 teams in all the 272 wards, which have also been equipped with sting cameras," he said in the statement.

The campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended at 6 pm on Thursday, ahead of voting on Saturday.

Singh, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, said anyone who comes across such incidents, where money or liquor are being distributed by any political party, can send the party's evidence over WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

"In another news, it has been reported that BJP's 240 MPs will be staying in different assembly constituencies from February 4 to 8. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after the election campaign ends at 6 pm today, no MP, cabinet minister, can stay in Delhi, unless he is a resident of Delhi," Singh said.

