Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP's Sanjeev Jha Records Biggest Victory Margin of over 88,000 Votes from Burari

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan trounced his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Braham Singh by 71,827 votes. Shaheen Bagh comes under the Okhla constituency.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
AAP's Sanjeev Jha Records Biggest Victory Margin of over 88,000 Votes from Burari
AAP's Sanjeev Jha celebrates his victory from Burari constituency in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image credit: Twitter@Sanjeev_aap)

New Delhi: AAP's Burari candidate Sanjeev Jha trounced his nearest rival by over 88,000 votes on Tuesday, the biggest victory margin in the Delhi Assembly polls, while the party's Bijwasan candidate, Bhupinder Singh Joon, defeated his BJP opponent by a narrow gap of 753 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan trounced his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Braham Singh by 71,827 votes. Shaheen Bagh comes under the Okhla constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by a narrow margin of 3,207 votes. In Matia Mahal and Seemapuri, AAP candidates Shoaib Iqbal and Rajender Pal Gautam defeated their opponents by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Ajay Mahawar was the only BJP candidate to register a victory margin of over 20,000 votes from Ghonda. In Laxmi Nagar, BJP's Abhay Verma defeated AAP's Nitin Tyagi by a margin of 880 votes.

Jha won the Burari seat by a margin of 88,158 votes, defeating Shailender Kumar of the JD(U).

Of the eight successful BJP candidates, Rambir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur) and Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar) registered a victory margin of less than 4,000 votes. AAP's Bandana Kumari won the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of 3,440 votes.

