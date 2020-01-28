Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Polls Between Two Crore People and 200 BJP MPs, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal referred to the BJP bringing in 200 party MPs, 70 ministers and 11 Chief Ministers to Delhi for campaigning.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Polls Between Two Crore People and 200 BJP MPs, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Tughlakabad in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the February Assembly elections are a fight between two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs, as he urged people to vote for AAP.

"This fight is between two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs. When they come, count the number of works done in five years and send them back to their states. Do not let them insult Delhi," he said while addressing the public during his roadshow here.

Kejriwal referred to the BJP bringing in 200 party MPs, 70 ministers and 11 Chief Ministers to Delhi for campaigning.

"They are coming here to defeat you, your son Kejriwal, to defeat and insult the work that we have done in five years. Now they will come and insult and find faults in our schools, Mohalla Clinics, electricity, water, etc. I want to ask the people, will you remain quiet and bear the insult?" he asked.

Soon after, several AAP leaders tweeted that the entire BJP was pitted against Kejriwal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram