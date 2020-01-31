Delhi Polls: BJP Promises Wheat Flour at Rs 2 Per Kg, Clean Drinking Water to Every Household
The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.
BJP releases Sankalp Patra for Delhi elections 2020
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.
Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.
"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said. The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.
The manifesto said in line with the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household.
Attacking the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.
Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Central government's flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital.
To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts.
