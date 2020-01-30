Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Polls: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Campaign from February 3 to 5

Amarinder Singh, who has been named as the star campaigner by the Congress, will address a series of public meetings and participate in roadshows in parts of the national capital, said a release issued by the Punjab Congress.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
Amarinder Singh
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will campaign for Congress candidates in Delhi from February 3 to 5. The elections to the Delhi assembly are schedule to be held on February 8.

Singh, who has been named as the star campaigner by the Congress, will address a series of public meetings and participate in roadshowsin parts of the national capital, said a release issued by the Punjab Congress.

Singh is scheduled to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surender Setia in Hari Nagar on February 3 followed by a roadshow for party candidate Shivani Chopra in Kalkaji.

On February 4, the chief minister will participate in a roadshow at Kasturba Nagar in favour of party candidate Abhishek Dutt followed by a public meeting at Bata Chowk Bhogal in Jangpura.

Singh's election programme on February 5 is yet to be finalised, said the release.

