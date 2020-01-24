Delhi Polls Would be Fought on Basis of Work, Not Caste or Religion, Says Kejriwal
Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, Arvind Kejriwal said he was very happy to hear Home Minister Amit Shah talk about unauthorised colonies, education and health in his speech as it shows that the AAP government has changed the narrative of politics in the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said votes in the upcoming assembly polls would be cast on the basis of work done by the AAP government in the last five years and not on the basis of caste or religion.
Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, Kejriwal said he was very happy to hear Home Minister Amit Shah talk about unauthorised colonies, education and health in his speech as it shows that the AAP government has changed the narrative of politics in the country.
"It shows that while in rest of the country the BJP seek votes on the basis of caste and religion, in Delhi they are forced to seek votes on the basis of development work like health and education," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Link Up and Marriage Rumours with Model Diva Dhawan
- You Need to Stop Whatever You're Doing to Hear This Ancient Mummy Speak
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case
- TikTok Videos Will be Even Cooler Now; App Set to Get a Bunch of New Music