Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that starting Wednesday, power subsidy would be offered to only those residents who opt for it, and not to everyone.

In a press conference on Wednesday, he said that consumers will be given the option to apply for subsidy by leaving a missed call on 7011311111.

“Some people don’t want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said.

Both offline and online methods will be available for those who wish to apply for subsidies. Those who wish to apply online can leave a missed call on 7011311111 and will be sent an application form.

Those applying for subsidy till October 31, will have to fill the form by September 30 and will be paid subsidy of the month, he said, adding that people can apply for subsidy every month.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here