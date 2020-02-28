Delhi Riots: No Secularism or Socialism in the Country Now, Says SAD Leader Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh: Secularism and socialism no longer exist in India, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, reacting to the Delhi riots.

The former Punjab chief minister, a decades-long ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described the violence as “unfortunate”.

“Peace and brotherhood are our necessity,” Badal told reporters in Chandigarh. “There are three main ideas enshrined in our constitution: secularism, socialism and democracy. Today there is no secularism nor any socialism. The rich are getting richer, the poor are becoming poorer. However, democracy is present only at two levels – one is parliamentary elections and the other is state elections. Rest, it can’t be found anywhere either.”

Asked if the Delhi violence brought back memories of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Badal said it was unfortunate and saddening. “All have to sit together and solve the problems. It’s my personal belief that once elections are over, the ruling party and the opposition should work together,” he said.

Badal had visited the sector-17 police station in Chandigarh where Akali Dal MLAs including former minister Bikram Singh Majithia were lodged after being detained earlier in the day.

The SAD legislators had gathered outside Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence in the morning and protested against the state’s Congress government for “neglecting” farmers. The protesting Akalis were accompanied by the family members of farmers who had committed suicide because of agricultural debts.

The MLAs from SAD had blocked the entrance of Manpreet Badal’s residence, virtually keeping the minister under house arrest on a day he was scheduled to present the 2020-21 state budget. As a result, the House had to be adjourned for 20 minutes.

As the proceedings resumed, cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra said that Akali Dal MLAs had indulged in breach of privileges by preventing Manpreet Badal from reaching the assembly. He moved a resolution on this, prompting Speaker Rana KP Singh to refer the matter to the special privileges committee of the House.

